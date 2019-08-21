The Boone County Fair brought fun and games and lots and lots of music the first week of August. Musical acts included the Marshall River Band, The Powerhouse Band, Rick Curry and the Currytones and Hair Supply.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Man arrested after meth found hidden in sock
- Dwight Williamson: Kathy's story
- Authorities searching for Bruno man wanted in New York
- School back in session in Logan County
- C'ville area schools testing 2-hour delay
- Ellis earns nursing award
- Long John Silver's in Logan closes
- Local playwright brings Mamie Thurman to stage
- Gypsy Fest set for this weekend
- Logan HS program wins national award
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.