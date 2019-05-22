POND FORK - An alert community member in the Pond Fork area of Boone County called 911 after he witnessed a potential break-in at his neighbor's home on April 25.
Danny Lee Tomblin II, 29, of 2672 Pond Fork Road in Madison was charged with driving revoked for DUI (third offense) and accessory before/after the fact in the incident.
Madison Police Department Patrolman Trent Cook was dispatched to 810 Berwyn Street after a neighbor called 911 regarding suspicious activity at the nearby home.
The neighbor stated he saw two male subjects attempt to break into the home and that he obtained photographs of the subjects.
Through the photographs, Cook was able to identify both men. Via the incident report, the witness stated that he saw Tomblin pull up to the residence and appear to be working on his truck while another man walked the perimeter of the property.
When the neighbor saw the man walk to the back of the house, he called 911 and reported what he had seen.
As of CVN deadline, Tomblin was being held in Southwestern Regional Jail on a $40,000 surety/cash bond.
