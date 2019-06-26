Phil Perry/Coal Valley News - Images from the West Virginia Coal Festival Carnival on June 20, 2019.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman hit by vehicle in downtown Logan
- Logan Banner to change publication schedule starting next month
- Freedom Festival celebrates with its biggest year yet
- Boone Co. paid $321K for consulting services
- Logan County divorces
- 42 grand jury indictments handed down in May
- Man found with pills, cash during traffic stop
- Mingo Central lands pair of transfers from Belfry
- A new look for Logan
- Woman charged with intent to deliver drugs
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.