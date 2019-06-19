Land Transfers (June)

Penn Virginia Operating Co. to Rumble Community Baptist Church, .50 acres, Peytona District

Marsha G. Ferguson to Marsha & Gary Ferguson, 1.950 SF, Big Ugly Cr.

Kathy M. Cooper (Gordon) to Samantha & Dustin Sheets, .1914SF, Camp Cr.

Carol J. Cameron to Preston A. & Sylvia Jones, lot, Joes Cr.

Eric J. Embree to Willie Street LLC, parcel, Whitesville

Montana Sky, LLC to Ronnie Lee Hager, Drawdy

Robert Taylor Moore to John or Caroll Eversole, 1.76 acres, Bob White

Joshua T. Wells to Joseph A Wells, lots, Sherman District

Mohler Minerals LLC and Mohler Timberlands, LLC to Hatfield McCoy Regional Recreation Authority, parcel, Julian

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Jonathon Osborne and Mindi Osborne, half acre, Crook District

Seneca Trustees to Mid First Bank, lots, Madison District

Thomas Estep to Thomas Estep & Sara Estep, lot, Bloomingrose

Marilyn Green & Mark Doss, lot, Wharton

Marc B. Latemby to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., parcel, Spruce Fork

John & Deborah Runyon to James & Deborah Turner, parcel, Pond Fork

Amy Mayse to Robert Green, lot, Hewett

Robert Ball to Kista Brown & Richard Eldridge, 8 SF, Six Mile

Karl D. Casto to Shella Mitchell, 1.15 SF, Hewett

Kenneth C. and Brandi Adkins to Michael Adam Hembree, 2.978 SF, Turtle Creek

Barry Wayne Clark and Chandra Michelle Clark, 5 acres, Horse Cr.

Madonna Hunter, Ronald Dale Augustine, Rhonda Augustine McCoy and Kendra Dawn Gogas to Ronald Dale & Roberta Dale Augustine and Kendra Dawn Gogas, lot, Bob White

Carolyn Jane Elswick to Sherry Buckner, Mud Fork

Rodney Tabor to Larry Michael Dotson, lots, Washington District

Janet Hill to Chris Dolin and Missy Dolin, lot, Camp Cr.

Donna Hartman to Allene Kimberly White, lot, Crook District

Montana Sky to Town of Danville, lots, Danville District

Ashley Richmond to Ashley Richmond, 0.311 acres, Scott District

Shirley Perry to Joseph Cross, , Lick Cr. (Peytona District)

William G. Webb to Terry D. Evans, lots, Brush Cr.

Popcorn Properties, LLC to ABC Rentals, lots, Madison District

Popcorn Properties, LLC to Brandon McNeely, lots, Madison District

Diana Fay Halstead and Franklin Delano Halstead to Kelly Jo Mills, Daniel Mills and Ethan Mills, 65.71 acres, Rock Cr.

Diana Fay Halstead and Franklin Delano Halstead to Diana Fay Halstead and Franklin Delano Halstead, 6.40 SF, Scott District

Marriages

Marriage Licenses for June will run in June 26 edition.

Joshua Scott Williams, 24, of Belle, to Allison Paige Gray, 23, of Seth (May 2019)

Tags