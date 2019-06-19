Land Transfers (June)
Penn Virginia Operating Co. to Rumble Community Baptist Church, .50 acres, Peytona District
Marsha G. Ferguson to Marsha & Gary Ferguson, 1.950 SF, Big Ugly Cr.
Kathy M. Cooper (Gordon) to Samantha & Dustin Sheets, .1914SF, Camp Cr.
Carol J. Cameron to Preston A. & Sylvia Jones, lot, Joes Cr.
Eric J. Embree to Willie Street LLC, parcel, Whitesville
Montana Sky, LLC to Ronnie Lee Hager, Drawdy
Robert Taylor Moore to John or Caroll Eversole, 1.76 acres, Bob White
Joshua T. Wells to Joseph A Wells, lots, Sherman District
Mohler Minerals LLC and Mohler Timberlands, LLC to Hatfield McCoy Regional Recreation Authority, parcel, Julian
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Jonathon Osborne and Mindi Osborne, half acre, Crook District
Seneca Trustees to Mid First Bank, lots, Madison District
Thomas Estep to Thomas Estep & Sara Estep, lot, Bloomingrose
Marilyn Green & Mark Doss, lot, Wharton
Marc B. Latemby to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., parcel, Spruce Fork
John & Deborah Runyon to James & Deborah Turner, parcel, Pond Fork
Amy Mayse to Robert Green, lot, Hewett
Robert Ball to Kista Brown & Richard Eldridge, 8 SF, Six Mile
Karl D. Casto to Shella Mitchell, 1.15 SF, Hewett
Kenneth C. and Brandi Adkins to Michael Adam Hembree, 2.978 SF, Turtle Creek
Barry Wayne Clark and Chandra Michelle Clark, 5 acres, Horse Cr.
Madonna Hunter, Ronald Dale Augustine, Rhonda Augustine McCoy and Kendra Dawn Gogas to Ronald Dale & Roberta Dale Augustine and Kendra Dawn Gogas, lot, Bob White
Carolyn Jane Elswick to Sherry Buckner, Mud Fork
Rodney Tabor to Larry Michael Dotson, lots, Washington District
Janet Hill to Chris Dolin and Missy Dolin, lot, Camp Cr.
Donna Hartman to Allene Kimberly White, lot, Crook District
Montana Sky to Town of Danville, lots, Danville District
Ashley Richmond to Ashley Richmond, 0.311 acres, Scott District
Shirley Perry to Joseph Cross, , Lick Cr. (Peytona District)
William G. Webb to Terry D. Evans, lots, Brush Cr.
Popcorn Properties, LLC to ABC Rentals, lots, Madison District
Popcorn Properties, LLC to Brandon McNeely, lots, Madison District
Diana Fay Halstead and Franklin Delano Halstead to Kelly Jo Mills, Daniel Mills and Ethan Mills, 65.71 acres, Rock Cr.
Diana Fay Halstead and Franklin Delano Halstead to Diana Fay Halstead and Franklin Delano Halstead, 6.40 SF, Scott District
Marriages
Marriage Licenses for June will run in June 26 edition.
Joshua Scott Williams, 24, of Belle, to Allison Paige Gray, 23, of Seth (May 2019)