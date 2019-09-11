CAMP CREEK - A Ridgeview man was charged with malicious wounding after an incident that left another man with a gunshot wound to the leg on Thursday afternoon in the Camp Creek area of Boone County.
Caleb Joseph Lee Turner, 20, of Ridgeview, was charged on Thursday after an investigation by the Boone County Sheriff's Office.
According to an incident report prepared by Lt. EE Arthur, Richard Dale Turner was interviewed by law enforcement at Boone Memorial Hospital while being treated for the gunshot wound.
The report states that he saw the defendant, who is his cousin, along Camp Creek Road and asked him if he needed a ride. The report states that it was at this point that the conversation turned confrontational.
The victim stated that he noticed the defendant had a gun and that the defendant told the victim to "come on up the hollow with me" and that he was "nobody's bitch."
The victim stated that he saw the defendant's finger move toward the trigger of the gun and that he attempted to grab the gun in an effort to protect himself when the gun went off.
The victim was shot in the back of the left leg between the top of the calf and the knee.
The gun was described as an AR-15-style rifle with a short stock.
Based on the sound that the victim heard when he was shot, he said, he believed the gun to be a .22-caliber and he noticed the defendant was wearing black. When the defendant was located, officers found a .22-caliber rifle and the defendant was wearing black sweat pants.
Caleb Joseph Lee Turner is held at Southwestern Regional Jail on a $500,000 property/surety bond and has a pending case in Logan County.
Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at pperry@hdmediallc.com or at 304-307-2402.