MADISON - A Madison woman is facing charges after the unarmed robbery of a man.
Erica Wilson, 31, of Madison, was charged with felony robbery-unarmed for an April 21 incident in which a man was allegedly robbed in a home on Turley Street.
The victim communicated to investigating officer J.B. Marino that the accused had gone down stairs with him at about 7 p.m. along with another male and robbed him. The victim stated Wilson sat on the victim's chest to keep him immobile while another man sifted through his belongings and took money and his cell phone. No serious injuries were reported in the incident.
As of print time, Wilson was not held in West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facilities.
