By JANET YEAGER
For Coal Valley News
The Madison Rotarians ended their 2018-19 club year with a banquet June 6 in the Madison United Methodist Church fellowship hall where they meet every Thursday at noon. Club President Jerry Quinsenberry welcomed rotary members and guests and presided at the event.
During a social time and dinner, special music was provided by a very talented fiddle player Liam David Farley from Chapmanville, who was accompanied on the guitar by his grandfather, Phil Farley. Liam has won several fiddle contests including a contest at the Vandalia Gathering and has performed at many festivals and events across three states.
The evening's guest speaker was Harry Gus "Chip" Shaffer III, a Madison attorney and a member of the Madison Rotary Club since 1984. He is a Paul Harris Fellow and was club president in 1990-91. Throughout his adult life, Chip has been an advocate for Boone County and has served on numerous boards, committees and councils that have benefited his community. Not the least of his accomplishments, he is the founder and past Board of Directors chair of the Boone County Community Foundation. He has served in Boy Scouts for many years, not only locally, but also statewide and nationally. During his program Thursday evening, he talked about several ongoing projects he is currently involved in that could greatly benefit Madison and Boone County. His talk was interesting, informative and inspiring.
Annually since 1995, the Madison Rotary Club has announced a Madison Rotary Club Citizen of the Year at their annual dinner. A worthy citizen in the community is chosen for this award, someone who has made a worthwhile contribution to his or her community, an outstanding individual who goes that extra mile to help others. This year the local Rotarians chose Mike Vickers to receive the Madison Rotary Club Citizen of the Year Award. For the past 50 years Mike has worked with the Little League organization, beginning as a Little League umpire. He has held many positions in Little League, and currently is serving as Little League district administrator.
The distinction of being chosen Rotary Citizen of the Year also brings another honor, that of being named a Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow. The award is named for Paul Harris, a Chicago businessman who founded Rotary more than 100 years ago. The Madison club has donated $1,000 to the Rotary International Foundation in Mike Vickers name. In addition, he received a Paul Harris certificate, medallion, and pin recognizing him for this distinguished award.
Also receiving the Paul Harris Fellow award at the banquet, from an anonymous donor, was Kris Lyon Lukish, daughter of longtime Madison Rotarian Larry Lyon and Wilma Lyon. Lukish, who has worked more than 27 years in health care, is vice president of Human Resources at Johns Hopkins Hospital. She was not able to be present for the presentation; however, several members of her family were present, with her sister Marianna Kiel reading a list of her outstanding accomplishments. Her aunt, Dr. Mary Lou Lyon Lewis, and her parents, were also present.
The Rotary International Foundation funds various humanitarian projects in the United States and in countries around the world. The Madison club takes pride in being part of the world's largest service organization, whose mission is to provide humanitarian service and build goodwill and foster peace throughout the world through humanitarian, intercultural, and educational programs and projects, including PolioPlus, Rotary's primary global campaign.
While Madison Rotary has contributed to PolioPlus and other Rotary International projects, the club has for many years focused on local youth by awarding scholarships to deserving high school graduates as well as encouraging youth leadership. Since beginning the Madison Rotary Club Scholarship Program, the club has awarded scholarships totaling in excess of $130,000 to dozens of area youth who have excelled academically and who have an outstanding record of volunteer service, and are in need of financial help. Each year the club raises money for the scholarships from events such as pancake breakfasts, painting parties, basketball scrimmage, the R. B. Foster 5K Run and others.
This year, the local Rotarians gave seven, $1,000 scholarships. The recipients are Hannah Barker, Ryan Butcher, Kaylea Egnor (in honor of Florence Warner), Holly Hager, Kristian Prince, Baylee Weaver, and Conner White. The Madison Rotarians thank the local community for generously supporting the club's fundraising efforts over the years that have helped make these scholarships possible.
The club extends a special thanks to outgoing President Jerry Quisenberry, club officers President-elect Trish Price, Treasurer Randy Foxx, and Secretary Dan Parker, and all Rotarians for making 2018-19 another successful Rotary year.