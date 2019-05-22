By JANET YEAGER
For the Coal Valley News
MADISON - The R. B. Foster Memorial 5K Run/Walk was held on May 11 in Madison. A fundraiser by the Madison Rotary Club, the event raised nearly $4,000 that will be used for scholarships for deserving local graduates.
Coming in first place was Robert Dolin of Danville with a time of 22:21.7, followed by Rob Nelson of Julian with 22:23.6. Third place was Thaddaeus Ford of Jeffrey, 23:34.7. Fourth was Tristin Thompson of Madison, 23.36.9. Overall female winners were Ella Quisenberry of Madison with 30.32.5, Claudia Nelson of Julian, 30:33.5, Heather Harper of Danville, 31:08.5, and Caroline Hatfield of Madison, 31:08.8.
This was the fifth annual 5K Run/Walk event held in memory of R. B. Foster, who loved his community and the people of Boone County and spent a lifetime of volunteer service, touching the lives of hundreds of individuals of all ages during his lifetime. He was chosen Madison Rotary Club Citizen of the Year and later became an active Rotarian participating in many club activities and events. In his earlier years, R. B., as he was known by his friends, was a Boy Scout leader in several capacities and helped shape the lives of many young men who still honor him today. He was a retired coal miner with over 40 years of service in the mines, and volunteered his mining expertise in the West Virginia Coal Museum in Madison. He served over 20 years as a member of the Boone Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees, and was a long-time and faithful member of the Odd Fellows and Masons, and a member of the Madison United Methodist Church. Sadly, R. B. passed away on Nov. 29, 2014.
The Madison Rotary Club would like to thank all those who participated in the 5K event, and a very special thanks to sponsors: Dr. Joseph Atkins, Boone Lodge #170, Boone Memorial Hospital, Hacienda Mexican Restaurant, Sen. Dr. Ron Stollings, Shaffer and Shaffer Law, Stephens Auto, SWVHA-Madison Medical, and Tillinghast & Neely Consulting Foresters.
Organizers want to thank the Madison Rotarians who came out to help: Jerry Quisenberry, Nada Woodie, Trish Price, Janet Yeager, and especially Nick Smith, who chaired the event. Also, Rodney Smith, Kay Smith, and Brock Loftus.