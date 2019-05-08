MADISON - Scott High's baseball team secured a Cardinal Conference championship with a 10-0 win over Mingo Central at home on April 30.
The feat marks the first time since 1991 that the team has won the rugged Class AA conference.
Scott coach Brett Kuhn expressed how he felt about the journey his team traveled to find themselves in a position to go deep in the post season in 2019 with sectional play beginning later this week.
"Our seniors have been great leaders this season, on the field and in the locker room," he said. "Most of these boys have played together for years and they genuinely like each other."
The coach talked about the most satisfying elements of the 2019 season.
"The win over Poca was very satisfying," he added. "Carter (Lyles) picked up the win and really battled out there. He had to fight himself a little but found a way to get key outs when he really needed them. Nathan came in and shut the door in the 8th to close it out - he went after hitters and was aggressive. Winning the Cardinal Conference is very sweet. These players made a commitment to get stronger in the off-season and their hard work is paying off. Our 22 wins is the most for a Scott team since 2004."
Scott (22-4) was clicking on all cylinders offensively, but it was their man on the mound who truly shined on this day.
For the contest, Aaron Epling threw a masterful game, giving up only two hits to the Miners in a mercy rule-shortened matchup.
A double from Isaac Miller on a 3-2 count plated Scott's first run of the game. DL Bowman blasted a HR for Scott in the fourth inning, providing a highlight for the Skyhawk offense. Nathan Kuhn doubled in Epling in the third. Trenton Short also picked up an RBI on a sacrifice fly for Scott.
Epling earned the win for Scott Skyhawks. He lasted five innings, allowing two hits and zero runs while striking out nine. Chase Justice took the loss for Mingo Central, surrendering six runs on four hits over two innings, striking out one and walking none.
Winners of 16 of their last 19 games, the Skyhawks collected ten hits. Miller, Epling, Nathan Kuhn, Peyton Brown each had multiple hits for Scott. Brown, Kuhn, Epling, and Miller all had two hits to lead the way offensively.
Scott will be the top seed in sectional play.
