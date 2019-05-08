DANVILLE - A Danville woman was arrested after a search warrant for her home led the U.S. 119 Task Force and the West Virginia State Police to what the described as a distribution amount of marijuana.
Jessica Lee Jewkes, 33, of Rowe Court Trailer No. 14 in Danville, was charged with delivery of a controlled substance.
According to the incident report prepared by Cpl. J.R. Brewer on April 10, "Members of the U.S. 119 Drug Task Force and West Virginia State Police Madison Detachment executed a search warrant at the residence of the accused, Jessica Jewkes. Officers seized a distribution amount of green vegetation believed to be marijuana."
