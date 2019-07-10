SETH - A Seth man is in jail after police say he downloaded "tens of thousands" of graphics depicting minors engaging in explicit conduct.
Aaron Levi Pauley, 25, of 360 Church Hill Road in Seth, was charged with possession of materials depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct after multiple cyber tips were investigated by the West Virginia State Police.
In a report prepared by Cpl. Rachel Grose, the tips were assigned to her via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
According to the report, cyber tip 50407110 a user on Google with a specific IP address had downloaded approximately 300 graphics of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct with a specific username and associated email address on June 11.
According to the report, via multiple tips, there were approximately 725 such files downloaded by the user between May 23 and June 11.
On June 17, the officer completed an administrative subpoena for the IP address in question, which is owned by Suddenlink Communications. The IP address was registered to the mother-in-law of the accused, according to the report.
The report provides detailed descriptions of three of the files for the purpose of probable cause.
On June 21, the officer completed a search warrant and located Pauley at the residence of a Nellis man for whom he works as a caretaker.
According to the report, Pauley identified a briefcase that contained numerous electronic devices as being his and Pauley was transported to the Madison Detachment of the West Virginia State Police.
The report states that on that same date, Cpl. Grose obtained a recorded statement from Pauley stating that he had been downloading materials for one to two years and he stated that on his devices were "tens of thousands" of graphics.
Pauley is being held in Southwestern Regional Jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.
