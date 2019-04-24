HANNAN - Sherman came back from a loss to cross-county foe Scott last week and broke out the lumber versus Hannan on the road in a 19-4 win.
The Tide have won 6-of-10 in their last 16 games and have won three in a row twice this season.
Sherman opened up scoring in the first inning, when Carter Dunfee singled on a 2-0 count, scoring the game's first run. The next batter, Sophomore Noah Boggs, stroked a sharp single to left-center to plate Dunfee.
Josh Jenkins, Logan Burdette, Seth Ward and JT Hensley all notched RBI hits in the inning to push the Tide to a 6-0 advantage in the opening frame.
Chase Poore was on the bump for Hannan. He went one-third of an inning, allowing five hits and six runs. Matt Qualls, Isaac Collechia, and Austin Chaffin each came in for relief.
Hensley and Burdette contributed home runs for the Tide.
Sherman racked up 16 hits in the game. Josh Jenkins, Tristian Clemens, Logan Green, Hensley, and Burdette all collected multiple hits for Sherman. Jenkins led Sherman Tide with three hits in three at bats.
"We are still trying to find consistency," Sherman coach Jeremiah Pettry said. "Our defense has to step up and make some plays behind our pitchers. We have went on cruise control sometimes when we get big leads and I think the players now realize that you just can't do that."
Boggs and Hensley went two innings and Burdette threw a single frame to end the game. Tide pitchers gave up two earned runs and struck out 12. Burdette led the squad with 5 RBIs.
"I gave them four days off to rest (spring break) and get away," Pettry said. "Anything can happen so we are going to strap it up and go play."
Sherman (9-6) plays at Tolsia on April 25. Hannan is (3-9) in 2019.
Score by innings
Sherman: 6 4 3 4 2 X X 19 16 2
Hannan: 0 0 0 2 2 X X 4 3 5
