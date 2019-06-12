CHARLESTON - The West Virginia Sportswriters Association has released the 2019 Class AA All-State Team via ballots collected from members and coaches.
Scott High was represented on the first team by pitcher Carter Lyles (Captain), outfielder Isaac Miller and Nathan Kuhn (utility). Pitcher Peyton Brown notched a second team honor.
Carter Lyles finished with a 1.02 ERA while going 8-1 in the regular season and fanning 83 while walking only 22. Lyles only allowed 30 hits in 55 innings pitched in the rugged Cardinal Conference. Lyles also mashed .402 with 11 doubles, a triple and a home run with the bat in his hands.
Miller hit .404 in the regular season while scoring 47 runs, eight doubles, six triples and a pair of dingers. He hit four home runs in the post season while playing nearly flawless defense.
Kuhn hit .560 to lead the county in batting average, while notching eight doubles, six triples and four home runs. Kuhn scored 40 runs on the season.
Kuhn was also 3-0 on the mound with a 2.53 ERA in 17 relief appearances. Kuhn was quality defender for the Skyhawks.
Brown had a stellar year on the bump, going 8-1 with a 1.83 ERA in 32 IP.
First team
P Carter Lyles, Scott, Sr. (captain)
P Conner Mullins, Chapmanville, Sr.
P Tim Via, Bridgeport, Sr.
C Eli Kirkendoll, Lincoln County, Jr.
IF Zack Whitacre, Frankfort, Sr.
IF Ryan Goff, Bridgeport, So.
IF Zach Robeson, Sissonville, Sr.
IF Noel Sizemore, Shady Spring, Sr.
OF Justin Lovell, Shady Spring, Sr.
OF Isaac Miller, Scott, Sr.
OF Mason Hamrick, Nitro, Sr.
UTIL Caleb Hare, Frankfort, Sr.
UTIL Nathan Kuhn, Scott, Sr.
UTIL Nick Stalnaker, Bridgeport, Jr.
UTIL Ethan Payne, Poca, So.
Second team
P Tommy Williams, Shady Spring, Jr.
P Nick Holtzapfel, Winfield, So. (captain)
P Peyton Brown, Scott, Sr.
C Eric Hoosier, Wyoming East, Sr.
IF McQuade Canada, Wyoming East, Jr.
IF Peyton Stover, Winfield, So.
IF Matt St. Clair, Shady Spring, Sr.
IF Hunter Poole, Petersburg, Sr.
OF Jacob Oates, Braxton County, Sr.
OF Jake Whiting, Roane County, Sr.
OF Casey Hurley, Chapmanville, So.
UTIL Hunter Moore, Lincoln, Sr.
UTIL Miles Williams, Point Pleasant, Sr.
UTIL Lane Jordan, Oak Hill, Jr.
UTIL Dawson Beckett, Logan, Jr.
Special honorable mention
Eli Brogan (Lincoln County), Danny Bush (Roane County), Matt Caldwell (Wyoming East), Josh Cline (Oak Glen), Logan Conley (Braxton County), Jonathon Creese (Oak Glen), Landen Fairchild (Winfield), Logan Gaddy (Nitro), Matthew Gainer (Elkins), Breeden Gilbert (Fairmont Senior), Daylin Goad (Mingo Central), Atticus Goodson (Independence), Andrew Hazelwood (James Monroe), Brody Jeffers (Point Pleasant), Nick Jewell (James Monroe), Caleb Jones (Oak Hill), Tyler Kelly (Weir), Will Knight (Philip Barbour), Tyler Komorowski (Weir), Andrew Little (Keyser), Jonathan Lyons (Oak Hill), Braydon McClung (Logan), Jason Meadows (Shady Spring), Connor Neal (Fairmont Senior), Toby Payne (Poca), Read Shumacher (Elkins), Peyton Sindledecker (Petersburg), Carter Smith (Point Pleasant), Sebastian Stewart (Frankfort), Brady Vance (Westside), Brendan Whiteman (Frankfort), Tyce Wisnewski (Petersburg), Caleb Wynn (Clay County)
Honorable mention
Andrew Allen (Mingo Central), Pat Bart (Lincoln), Chase Berry (Chapmanville), Gage Bibey (Philip Barbour), Peyton Branham (Logan), Garrett Brewer (Oak Glen), Xander Castillo (James Monroe), Vincenzo Cava (Bridgeport), Drew Clark (Shady Spring), Tanner Corder (Philip Barbour), Brandon Corley (East Fairmont), Grant Davis (Shady Spring), Ashton Deskins (Mingo Central), Corey Elswick (Clay County), Levi Fox (Lewis County), Will Hackney (Sissonville), Reid Hoover (Weir), Sam Ingram (Winfield), Cameron King (Berkeley Springs), Noah Leggett (Liberty-Harrison), Clay Lester (Wyoming East), Grant Lowther (Robert C. Byrd), Jackson Mace (Roane County), Peyton Meadows (PikeView), Garrett Moats (Grafton), Monroe Mohler (James Monroe), Cole Morris (Berkeley Springs), Brandon Mullins (Herbert Hoover), Evan Ogden (Bridgeport), Chandler Rhodes (Frankfort), Connor Robe (Bridgeport), Andrew Scarberry (Nitro), Scott Soblit (Sissonville), Sebastian Spencer (Weir), Rhett White (Herbert Hoover), Garrett Wilkerson (East Fairmont), David Wilson (Independence), Michael McKinney (Independence), Chris Begley (Liberty R), Logan Williams (Liberty R), Zane Wolfe (Oak Hill)