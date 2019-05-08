HD Media
MOUNT GAY - It's time for college graduates to walk that walk.
Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College will host its 47th Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 11. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the Memorial Fieldhouse in Williamson.
The public is invited to attend.
General Robert H. "Doc" Foglesong will serve as guest speaker.
Foglesong is the president and executive director of the Appalachian Leadership and Education Foundation. He founded the non-profit to identify and enable financially challenged, motivated young men and women from Appalachia to attend college and prepare themselves for leadership roles in their communities and businesses.
He was appointed by the President as Chairman of the U.S.- Russia Commission on MIA/POWs and continues to serve in that role.
Foglesong is a retired general from the United States Air Force, having served in various jobs, including the vice chief of staff of the Air Force, commander of United States Air Forces in Europe, and assistant to the shairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
After retiring from the Air Force, he served as the president of Mississippi State University and as an independent director on numerous boards across a variety of businesses.
Foglesong has a Ph.D. in chemical engineering, an M.S.Ch.E., and a B.S.Ch.E. from West Virginia University, as well as several honorary doctorates.
During Saturday's commencement ceremony, Southern will graduate about 200 students having earned their one- or two-year degree, or program certificate.
"I am incredibly proud of our students, and I am honored to be able to present them with the degree or certificate they have earned," Southern President Dr. Robert Gunter, said. "This is the culmination of their hard work and dedication. Southern is committed to providing excellent education close to home, and our graduates are a testament to that."
ADA-compliant parking and seating will be available during the ceremony.
A shuttle will be available to take guests to and from the Fieldhouse. It will leave from the parking lot of Southern's Williamson campus beginning at 8:30 a.m., and will begin shuttling guests back from the Fieldhouse beginning at 11:30 a.m.