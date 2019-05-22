BOONE COUNTY - A group of Boone County graduating high school seniors have successfully completed a State-Approved Career Technical Education Program of Study.
The Governor's Workforce Credential includes criteria surpassed in academics, attendance, certifications, drug screenings and technical skills.
On Friday, the students were honored with a ceremony at the Boone Career and Technical Center in Foster.
West Virginia Del. Rodney Miller (Boone) joined school staff and local industry members to recognize those 14 students from all Boone County high schools.
"When you walk out of this door things will become real for you," Miller said.
"When you go on to college and ready to go on to work, many of you have your goals set and are ready to move forward. Don't let anyone take that away from you. "
In addition to Miller speaking to students, BCTC Director Allen Halley and BCS Superintendent Jeff Huffman were present.
Director of Human Resources for Boone Memorial Hospital Kelley Epling and West Virginia Sen. Dr. Ron Stollings (District 7) also addressed the graduates.
"Don't quit dreaming and keep working and to the extent that you can, please come back here and work right here in Boone County," Stollings said.
Via a news release to promote the event, Miller added, "A skilled, well-trained and drug-free workforce is what our state needs to move us forward and these students have stepped up to meet that need and we should recognize their efforts. While there is no state recognition event for those career technical education (CTE) students, the local group understands the importance of CTE education in our workforce and to our communities."
The students received a Legislative Citation recognizing their accomplishment in addition to any school presentments.
Honored on this day were the following Boone County students:
n Aaron Adkins, Scott High
n Randi Buckner, Scott High
n Makayla Carroll, Sherman High
n Brittany Epling, Scott High
n Mathew Fowler, Scott High
n Holly Hager, Scott High
n Allison Matthews, Scott High
n Joshua Preece, Scott High
n Britany Prince, Scott High
n Katie Ramsayer, Scott High
n Kerstin Russell, Sherman High
n Stephanie Schultz, Scott High
n Justin Walker, Sherman High
n Cheyeanna Walls, Sherman High
Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at pperry@hdmediallc.com or follow him on Twitter
@philipdperry.