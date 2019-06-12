HD Media

MOUNT GAY - Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College has released its dean's list for the 2019 spring semester.

To make the dean's list, students must carry a minimum of 12 credit hours and earn a grade point average of 3.25 or higher. A total of 321 students earned the distinction for the Spring 2019 semester.

Here are the students who made the list for the Boone/Lincoln campus.

Ashford: Whitney LeAnn Armstrong, Courtney K. Javins.

Branchland: Taylor Dawn Cooper, Emilee Brooke Frye, Melodie Nicole Griffith.

Clothier: Michelle R. Bradley.

Comfort: Tifany Lane Vanater.

Danville: Jacob T. Ferrell, Leea M. White, Cassandra Marie Williams.

Foster: Tammy S. Laws, Chloe S. Lucas, Garrett White.

Hewett: Cassie Lynn Craddock.

Jeffrey: Mallory K. Stevenson.

Madison: Mary S. Boggess.

Peytona: James F. Baisden.

Ranger: Rebecca D. Lambert.

South Charleston: Jennifer K. Lawrence.

West Hamlin: Jason A. Bias.

Yolyn: Danny Allen Mills.

