MOUNT GAY - Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College has released its dean's list for the 2019 spring semester.
To make the dean's list, students must carry a minimum of 12 credit hours and earn a grade point average of 3.25 or higher. A total of 321 students earned the distinction for the Spring 2019 semester.
Here are the students who made the list for the Boone/Lincoln campus.
Ashford: Whitney LeAnn Armstrong, Courtney K. Javins.
Branchland: Taylor Dawn Cooper, Emilee Brooke Frye, Melodie Nicole Griffith.
Clothier: Michelle R. Bradley.
Comfort: Tifany Lane Vanater.
Danville: Jacob T. Ferrell, Leea M. White, Cassandra Marie Williams.
Foster: Tammy S. Laws, Chloe S. Lucas, Garrett White.
Hewett: Cassie Lynn Craddock.
Jeffrey: Mallory K. Stevenson.
Madison: Mary S. Boggess.
Peytona: James F. Baisden.
Ranger: Rebecca D. Lambert.
South Charleston: Jennifer K. Lawrence.
West Hamlin: Jason A. Bias.
Yolyn: Danny Allen Mills.