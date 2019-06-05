HD Media
MOUNT GAY - Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College is currently registering new students for our Summer/Fall 2019 semesters, and all new students are asked to attend a session of New Student Orientation.
During these sessions, which will be held on each campus during the summer, students will be able to register for classes or make adjustments to their schedules, learn about student email and online classes and obtain their student ID and parking permit.
Space is limited; call 304-896-7100 to reserve your spot. A full schedule of orientation dates and times can be found at southernwv.edu.
Incoming students are also encouraged to complete their FAFSA, or Free Application for Federal Student Aid, as soon as possible. During New Student Orientation, Southern's Financial Aid staff will assist students with verification, additional documentation and completion of the FAFSA. To complete the FAFSA, students may want to bring a copy of their or their parents' 2017 federal income tax return.