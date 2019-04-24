Coal Valley News
MOUNT GAY - Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College will host author Charlie J. Eskew at its Logan campus for a Meet the Author event at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, in the Savas-Kostas Performing Arts Center.
Southern will also launch its third edition of Sticks Magazine, its student-produced literary arts magazine, during this event. Admission is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
Eskew is perhaps best known for writing "Tales of the Astonishing Black Spark," a "biting satire of the comic books the author grew up on," according to Zoe Yates, a Southern student and Sticks Magazine Editor who recently interviewed Eskew.
Eskew will be on hand following the event to speak with guests and sign autographs. Southern's students who contributed their own creative work to the new issue of Sticks Magazine will be presenting highlights during the event, and will be on hand afterward to speak with the crowd.
For more information, contact Mandy Lester at 304-896-7429, or mandy.lester@southernwv.edu.