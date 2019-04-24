HD Media
MOUNT GAY - Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College will hosting a series of "Community Listening Sessions" at campus locations throughout the spring, according to a news release. The purpose of these meetings is to gain input from community members about how Southern can better serve students in the months and years ahead.
"Our campuses and locations comprise a large portion of southern West Virginia, and touch the lives of thousands," said Rita Roberson, Southern's vice president for institutional advancement. "We want to put the 'community' back in our community college, and we need your input on how we can best continue this important work in the future."
The first session was April 18 at the Wyoming/McDowell campus in Saulsville.
Remaining sessions:
n Boone/Lincoln Campus: noon Monday, April 29
n Logan Campus: noon Tuesday, April 30
n Williamson Campus: noon Thursday, May 9
For more information, contact Mandy Lester at 304-896-7429 or mandy.lester@southernwv.edu.