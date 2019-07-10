MADISON — US Sen. Shelley Moore Capito visited Boone Memorial Hospital in Madison on July 1.
, along with FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, took a tour of the facility followed by a TeleStroke demonstration. Carr is an American lawyer who currently serves as a member of the Federal Communications Commission. He previously served as an aide to FCC member Ajit Pai and as the FCC's general counsel. Carr also worked as a telecommunications attorney at the law firm of Wiley Rein.
Boone Memorial Hospital is one of three West Virginia hospitals to receive TeleStroke equipment from Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC). Its go-live date was April 9. TeleStroke offers a video conferencing component that allows BMH physicians to communicate with neurosurgeons at CAMC to collaboratively perform the NIH-MGH Stroke Scale, which represents the severity of the stroke and supports diagnosis of stroke that may lead to further treatment. This informed consult allows physicians to recommend treatment quickly.
Boone Memorial Physician Michael Bledsoe led the demonstration while communicating via video conferencing with CAMC Neurologist Samip Borad.
Following the emergency room tour and TeleStroke demonstration, Capito and Carr participated in a round table discussion with hospital leaders including Chief Executive Officer Virgil Underwood; Chief Operating Officer Mark Linville; Chief Development Officer David Gresham and Executive Director of Ancillary Services Angie Christian.
Immediately following the Boone Memorial visit, Capito and Carr traveled to Charleston Area Medical Center to see the process from the receiving end location.
The TeleStroke equipment and collaboration is something they hope will enable the rural hospital to better serve stroke patients.
According to a press release, Carr said; "Getting out of D.C. and visiting with the Senator in these communities is going to help us identify additional steps that we can take to further accelerate the closing of the digital divide."
The hospitals will also share a remote retina screening program for ocular health.