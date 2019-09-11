90th Annual Smoot Family Reunion Sep 11, 2019 Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 5 Vera Smoot Taylor (Atlanta, GA) in red shawl and Douglas Smoot (Institute, WV) ). Douglas is a graduate of Scott High School. Jerry Ferguson (Kentucky) and Jean Johnson (Huntington, WV) Sisters Alysa and Alivia Ferguson (Louisville, KY) At the Registration table-- Bernard Otis Oden from Japan, Aurora Oden, Tonya McNair from Connecticut, Lauryn McNair and Vincen Oden and Janet Oden. Jerry II,, Janice and Jerry Ferguson Family (Louisville, KY) Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The 90th Annual Smoot Family Reunion was held Aug. 9-11, 2019, in Institute and Madison. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Addcomment Online Poll Do you believe vaping is harmful to the health of e-cigarette users? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTwo charged in Monaville robbery, one still soughtThree arrested in drug stingChapmanville man charged in vehicle theftTwo charged in drug arrest at Chapmanville Intermediate SchoolStudent charged with threats of shooting at Man High SchoolShawnee Island Festival to debut this SaturdayTip leads to charge in Peytona mine theftFelon charged with armed robbery in Boone CountyChapmanville man receives an exoskeleton to help him walk againCity clerk announces penalty-free Sept. Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Recent Obituaries Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView