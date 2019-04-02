SETH — Junior hurler Autumn Thompson struck out 10 Winfield Lady Generals and blasted a homerun in the bottom of the first to lead Class A Sherman to a 3-0 win over the Class AA Cardinal Conference squad at Seth.
Sherman (11-1) have recently defeated Poca, Chapmanville, Williamstown, Buffalo and Winfield by a combined score of 52-2.
Through 12 games, Sherman has scored 102 runs and given up eight. Of those runs allowed, only two have been earned.
Lady Tide coach Jim Henderson said that this is a versatile group of girls who can play long ball or manufacture runs when facing tough hurlers on the mound.
"That is what you stress and strive for all the time," Henderson said. "Everybody wants to hit the long ball and swing as hard as you can. Of course, you don't have to do that. You just have to get the ball in play especially if you have a runner at third base. Put the ball in play and make the defense make a play, particularly with one out or less. We are swinging for the fences sometimes in those situations but we are getting better. That pleases me."
In the third inning, Hailea Skeens pushed an RBI home with a ground ball that scored a runner from third for Sherman. Kaitlyn Jenkins rounded out the scoring with a sharp single good for an RBI.
On the mound, Thompson was dealing. She issued just one free pass in the contest while going seven innings.
"Autumn is hitting corners well and isn't hitting the meat of the plate much," he said. "That is why she goes deep in the count and isn't giving in to the batter regardless if it is the leadoff or the ninth batter in the order. Generally she's throwing around five pitches to every batter in most cases."
The Generals (6-5) managed just three hits off of Thompson in the contest. The game was cleanly played with neither team committing an error.
"It was a really good defensive game by both teams," added Henderson.
Sherman hitting
A. Thompson - 1-2 HR RBI, C. Thompson - 2-3 run, K. Jenkins - 1-3 RBI, H. Skeens - 1-3 RBI, Z. Hess - 1-3, K. Rinchich - run.
Sherman pitching
A. Thompson - 7 innings, 10 SO, 1 walk
