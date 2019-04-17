CHAPMANVILLE - A Chapmanville man and two women were arrested in Boone County on March 24 after police allegedly found several illegal substances, including methamphetamine, inside the residence they were in.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Boone County Magistrate Court, West Virginia State Police Trooper E.M. Shafer and Boone County Sheriff's Deputy M.A. Dingess responded to a complaint of suspected drug activity at a residence in the Beechwood Road area, which is near the Logan County line and carries a Chapmanville address. When they arrived, the officers reportedly heard what appeared to be arguing and fighting coming from the back bedroom.
When the officers knocked on the door, Savannah Dale Jordan, 28, answered and allowed them to enter the residence. Police made contact with Justin Paul Rice, 37, in the back bedroom, where he was detained and searched for officer safety.
According to the complaint, a pink bag was found in Rice's right front pocket and inside it was approximately 14.7 grams of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine packaged in a clear baggie, approximately one gram of suspected methamphetamine packaged in another small clear baggie, five green pills identified as Xanax, four white pills identified as Buprenorphine Hydrochloride and 13 orange pills identified as Neurontin.
Police also made contact with a Leanna Renae Thomas, 28, in the back bedroom. She was detained when police reportedly located a loaded syringe containing suspected methamphetamine in a trash can within immediate reach.
When the officers attempted to place Jordan in handcuffs, she then reportedly became "irate" and pulled away, sat down in the floor and resisted arrest, according to the complaint.
Rice was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned in Boone County Magistrate Court on a $43,000 bond and is currently behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail in Holden.
Both Jordan and Thomas were charged with possession of a controlled substance. Jordan was also given an obstruction charge. Both have since posted bond.
Dylan Vidovich is a news reporter for HD Media. Contact him by phone at 304-896-5196 or follow him @DVidovichLB on Twitter.