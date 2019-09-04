PEYTONA - A tip led law enforcement to preventing a mine theft in Peytona on Aug. 12.
In a report prepared by West Virginia State Trooper CM Riggleman, Lt. AS Perdue, Sgt. CR Sutphin and Cpl. J Brewer received information that a mine theft was going to take place at the Contura Admiral Processing Plant on Route 3 in the Peytona area and the officers acted on the tip.
According to the report, officers observed a blue Chevy Silverado open a security gate and enter the property. Copper lines had been picked up and placed in the back of the truck before Perdue and Brewer initiated a traffic stop.
Charles Ray Stanley, 48, of Whitesville, was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony in the incident. He was found in the truck with a co-conspirator, according to the report.
Stanley is being held on $50,000 surety/cash bond in South Central Regional Jail.
Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at pperry@hdmediallc.com or at 304-307-2403.