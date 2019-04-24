One of the most common shoulder injuries evaluated at the Boone Memorial Hospital Sports Medicine Center is impingement syndrome, an injury to the rotator cuff, subacromial bursa or the long head of the biceps tendon. It can be caused by trauma, attrition or aging, but most commonly by overuse or "too much too soon."
Weight training, tennis, squash, racquetball, handball and weight lifting can cause shoulder injuries. As with most soft tissue injuries, athletes can prepare their shoulders for the repetitive stress these activities produce. The four keys to avoiding injury are flexibility, strength, technique and awareness.
Flexibility
Flexibility not only prevents athletic injuries, but it also maximizes performance. As it ages, soft tissue loses elasticity, making us more susceptible to injuries. Maintaining flexibility means warming up the muscles with exercises to increase blood flow to the muscles. Before exercising, gently stretch major muscle groups. Hold each stretch 15 to 30 seconds. Do not bounce the stretch. Repeat 3 to 5 times. Then do sport specific warm-ups, such as racquet swing motion, 10 to 12 times, or slow bench presses with the bar.
After the workout or sporting event, do flexibility and cool-down stretches. This removes lactic acid and other metabolic by-products from the muscles and tissues, and decreases post-exercise soreness.
Strength
Many people train only large muscles around the shoulder - the chest, biceps, trapezius and deltoid muscles. This creates a muscle imbalance with the smaller shoulder muscles, including the rotator cuff. Athletes should train their upper back, scapular and posterior shoulder small muscles. Some example exercises are external rotation with dumbbells, rowing and reverse flies or any exercise in which there is a pulley-type motion.
Technique
During the winter, most athletes begin, resume or intensify their weight training programs. Anyone beginning a weight training program should consult a trained professional. Weight machines should be used before free weights to develop a good foundation and proper technique. Your progress toward free weights should be closely monitored. Exercises should be performed throughout the full range of motion. Control the movement of the weight in both directions.
Most weight lifting injuries are caused by improper technique. The weight should never be jerked or allowed to force the elbow or shoulder at either end range of the joint.
Older individuals should be especially careful with overhead and abduction (arm out to side and above shoulder level) exercises. Instead of performing these exercises directly at the side of the body, move the weight forward slightly. Remember to stretch in between sets if working several body parts at one workout session.
When form or technique is compromised, the weight is too heavy. Continue with increasing repetitions until you can increase the weight and perform the exercise correctly.
Awareness
Individuals who develop injuries lasting longer than 3 days may need to decrease or modify their activity.
Icing the area may help decrease muscle swelling, but the key is to listen to your body. If rest and ice do not lessen the pain, or symptoms, call us for a screening or a referral to a medical specialist.
For more information, contact us at the Boone Memorial Hospital Physical Therapy Sports Medicine Center at 304-369-5719.
Shannon Snodgrass is a physical therapist at the Boone Memorial Hospital Physical Therapy Sports Medicine Center.