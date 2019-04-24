MADISON - An effort by a local businessman to reopen the county transfer stations (dumps) may not come to fruition in 2019.
At the Boone County Commission's regular session on April 17, attorney Jim Kelsh addressed commissioners regarding the agenda item in question. The county closed the once free-to-the-public stations in 2015 due to financial constraints.
Attorney Roger G. Hanshaw with Boles Rice LLP represented Boone County Transfer, the for-profit business that looks to lease the transfer stations from the county.
"The purpose of our request is to ask that the commission sitting as a solid waste authority consider an option of four motions today that would indicate the commissions position as the solid waste authority in the reopening of these two transfer stations are consistent with the county's commercial solid waste facility siting plan and the county's commercial litter and solid waste management control plan."
Commissioners unanimously voted to approve two separate motions that would allow the initiative to now go before the public service commission prior to Boone County Transfer to file for associated permits to reopen the sites.
Dain Bender is the businessman behind the reopening of the transfer stations and he has spent the better part of a year-and-a-half pouring his own resources into attorney fees and more than a little bit of legal red tape.
"The PSC will control whether this happens or not," Bender said. "We have the application completed and ready to submit. When my lawyer returns from the Carolinas, it is my understanding that we'll go to the PSC then. My accountant was in here today and we have our numbers and this is a 95-page application and I hired the best that I could find to get this done. He has pushed several of these through the PSC for private entities just like me."
Bender said that he was advised that it could take up to 6 to 8 months for the Public Service Commission to rule on his application, which could push the potential reopening out to early 2020.
"I'm told that I have a 75 percent chance of approval and I'll take those odds," he said. "If the PSC doesn't approve this, I've wasted a lot of time and money. Getting through all of the red tape done in the county and doing this legally where someone can't come in and shut me down is what I told my lawyer I wanted and that is what we've done through this whole process. I want this done not just for me and my business, but the people of this county need an affordable way to get rid of couches or hot water tanks and other items like that without having to make appointments with Waste Management to come and pick it up."
Bender is also opening Little Coal River Camping and Kayaking this week at No. 3 Lory Road in Julian. He held a ribbon cutting event on Monday for the business. Look for a feature in the May 1 edition of the Coal Valley News.
