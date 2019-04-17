DRAWDY - Two men were arrested and charged with felony conspiracy to commit a felony for their part in an alleged copper theft at a Drawdy residence on March 31.
Joseph Arthur Callahan, 37, and Matthew Wayne Callahan, 51, both of Peytona, were nabbed by West Virginia State Troopers EM Shafer and JB Grose at the residence located at 13686 Daniel Boone Parkway in Drawdy.
According to the incident report, Troopers Shafer and Gross responded to a report that two male subjects had arrived at the home on a four-wheeler and were stealing things.
Upon arrival, Shafer said, he saw a man on a four-wheeler attempting to leave. The officer asked the man to shut off the ATV, and the man complied. The trooper also said he saw a man in camouflage overalls run behind a building on the property and lost sight of him.
According to the incident report, the man on the four-wheeler, identified as Joseph Arthur Callahan, told the officer that he was there to scrap but hadn't taken anything because there wasn't anything left to take.
Trooper Grose located the second male and identified him as Matthew Wayne Callahan. According to the report, after searching the man, he recovered a piece of stripped copper wire and a pipe cutter used for stripping and cutting copper. The man reportedly stated that he was there with his brother, Joseph Arthur Callahan.
The complainant, who wished to remain anonymous, stated that he observed a male and a female work and strip copper out of the residence for six hours on March 30 and had photographs to back up his statement, which he turned over to the troopers. The individuals were identified as Joseph Arthur Callahan and Casie Estep.
Through an interview after receiving his Miranda warning, Callahan reportedly stated that he had been at the residence on the previous day and took approximately $20 worth of copper. He said that he had returned to pick up the remaining copper he had left behind.
Matthew Wayne Callahan was being held in Southwestern Regional Jail on $20,000 bond at press time. A search for Joseph Arthur Callahan in the West Virginia Regional Jail system yielded no results.
Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at pperry@hdmediallc.com or follow him on Twitter @philipdperry.