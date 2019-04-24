MADISON — An investigation of an alleged rape in the Madison City Park area of downtown Madison has been taken over by the West Virginia State Police.
Investigators have located a man that they have questioned on April 23 after posting a photo of the individual to social media. Sgt. Charles Sutphin said there is limited information he can provide in the case.
"The only thing that I am comfortable stating right now is that we have an active investigation and we have a person of interest and there is a lot more leg work left to do," he said. "There is no threat to the public, this is an isolated incident and the public is not in danger. We are not dealing with a serial rapist, predator or anything of that nature."
The name of the individual who is being questioned has not been released as criminal charges have not been filed.
According to Sutphin, it was Madison Mayor Sonny Howell that requested that the State Police provide assistance on the case.
