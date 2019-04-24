By LOGAN DARNELL
For Coal Valley News
WHARTON - With each school coming off losses in their previous softball games, Van High (11-9) faced off against Buffalo High on April 15 at Van's home ground.
Senior Monica Bias pitched for the Lady Bulldogs, while the Lady Bison were represented on the mound by junior Lindsey Russell.
At the top of the first, after a flyout by senior second baseman Olivia Arthur to freshman left fielder Alyssa Sampson, freshman catcher Abby Darnley doubled to put Buffalo in an early scoring position.
Junior Maggie Bird, the Lady Bison's first baseman, hit a dinger over left field and put her team up 2-0 after the first three batters. Senior center fielder Brooke Slaubaugh and freshman third baseman Jada Henson each recorded hits with two outs, but a 6-3 play fielded by Van shortstop Karlie LaFauci contained the threat and retired the side.
The bottom haleft fielder of the inning saw junior Center fielder Kensley White, senior center Casey Belcher and LaFauci out quickly to begin the second inning.
After walking senior designated player Alicen Parsons, Bias struck out junior Right fielder Abeigh Meadows. In the process, Parsons was caught attempting to steal and was taken out by LaFauci. A flyout by Arthur made the top of the second a brief side. Unfortunately for the Lady Bulldogs, theirs would be just as brief, with all three batters being fielded out.
In the third, Abby Darnley, Russell, and Slaubaugh scored runs 3, 4 and 5 through a mix of solid hits and errors made by defense.
Alyssa Sampson, meanwhile, tripled in the bottom of the inning with one out to give Van their first scoring chance. However, Buffalo found the two outs they needed to retire the inning.
Meadows struck out looking at the top of the fourth, but Arthur singled for her first and only hit of the evening. Abby Darnley, working the count to full, hit a two-run homer over left field to make it 7-0. A single by Bird was followed with another home run by Russell, further extending the score to 9-0. Slaubaugh doubled, Henson swung for the second out, and freshman short stop Katherine Darnley doubled to bat in Slaubaugh. LaFauci threw Parsons out at first to at last end the haleft fielder.
Belcher, LaFauci, and senior Right fielder Haleigh Brown each worked hard at the plate, but none were able to reach base, and the game ended 10-0 after four innings.
Coach Mike LaFauci noted the solid hitting work by the Lady Bison, adding that there were simply a few too many balls out over the plate which the visitors capitalized on. LaFauci explained that the team had had the weekend off, and accumulated rust may have played into the struggle the girls had.
Alyssa Sampson led the Lady Dogs going 1-for-1. Abby Darnley went 3-for-3 to lead the Lady Bison.
Van (11-11) goes to Hannan Senior/Middle School (0-19) on April 26, with the game beginning at 5:30 p.m. Buffalo (10-6) is set to host Saint Joseph Central (4-4) at 5:30 p.m. on April 25.