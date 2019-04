Submitted/VFW Post 5578 Auxiliary members attended the Madison Rotary club meeting on March 28. Wanda Harless-Hurley filled in for Auxilliary president Janet Williams to present an overview of the various community as well as National programs the Auxiliary is involved in. The Auxiliary will be celebrating it’s 54th birthday on August 28. The National birthday for VFW Auxiliaries is over 100 years old. The Auxiliary was the guest of T. R. Barker.