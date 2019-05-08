BOONE COUNTY - West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner visited both Van and Scott high schools on April 30 to present awards to the schools from his office.
Named for the late U.S. Senator, the Jennings Randolph Award is presented to high schools that register 100% of their eligible students to vote.
According to Warner, Boone County Chief Deputy Pam Johnson from the Boone County Clerk's Office was instrumental in working with the high school administrations and student leaders to earn the awards.
Boone County Clerk Roger Toney, Johnson and Del. Rodney Miller were among the attendees who spoke to each school in separate presentations.
Warner spoke of his military service, the service of his family and recognized students who were considering military service as part of their future. He also spoke about the power of technology and how it can be used as cyber warfare in relation to democracy through platforms like social media. Warner explained the global view of his message after the presentation at Van High School.
"There is a culture here and I like to say that the heart of America is Appalachia and the heart of Appalachia is West Virginia," he said. "The heart of West Virginia might be right here in Boone County. This is coal country and many of these students haven't had an easy life. Family situations, economics and all of the other challenges contribute to that, but to have a great school with wonderful teachers is inspiring to me."
Warner spoke about the importance of more rural areas and said that civic engagement is vital from these communities.
"Through this, you see that they are being raised right and being taught right and they are part of something bigger than themselves," he said. "Civic engagement feeds that desire we have and that is why we join sports teams, community groups and the military. We all long to be a part of something bigger than ourselves. I'm very proud of these students, these educators and Boone County as a whole."
Rodney Miller, a Van graduate, addressed students with a passionate message that touched those in attendance.
"When I was a senior at Van High School 40 years ago, there was no way under the sun did I think I'd be under the dome of the West Virginia State Capital making decisions for you," Miller said. "I never thought I'd run for sheriff and get elected. I never thought I'd shake the hands of U.S. Presidents, but I have. So when we talk about what voter registration means to you, we can't give you that answer - it is up to you. Just because you come from little Van High School, in no way does it put you lower than anybody else on the level of being successful."
Students stood and applauded Miller's message in the gymnasium. While the overall presentation was shorter at Scott High School due to time restraints, Principal Jacob Messer, like Dawn Keith at Van, organized a very productive assembly for attendees.
Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at pperry@hdmediallc.com.