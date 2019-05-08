Editor's Note: This is the second story of a six part series that compares Boone County public employee salaries with the salaries of those in counties of similar population.
MADISON - Through public records acquisitions, the Coal Valley News has compared the salaries of public employees of Boone County to those of similar population.
According to westvirginia-demographics.com, Boone County's population is (23,236), Jackson county (29,123) and Mason (27,000) and neighboring Logan (34,428).
Boone County pays administrator Pam White an annual salary of $63,000, a position she assumed in 2016. White's salary started at the rate of then retiring administrator Jim Gore and remains the same.
In comparison, according to the Jackson County Clerk's office, their recently retired administrator, with over three decades of experience, made an annual salary of $59,300.88. The replacement for this position started out at an annual pay of $29,681.60.
Logan County, while over (10,000) larger in total population (34,428) pays their administrator $76,000.32 and it is worthy of noting, they do not have an assistant administrator.
Mason County, with a population of (27,324) extends $50,000 annually to their administrator - also choose not to carry an assistant administrator.
Boone County pays assistant administrator Lee Ann Dale an annual salary of $56,800. Dale assumed the previous salary of White when she moved up to the administrator's seat.
Jackson County pays $22,131.20 annually for the same position with Mason and Logan being non-applicable by comparison.
Six counties were surveyed in all with only three responding to the Freedom of Information requests, including neighboring Lincoln County.
Note: In the first story of this series, the CVN reported that Logan County's Chief Deputy earned an annual salary of $50,000. That salary is
$58,059.84. We regret the error.