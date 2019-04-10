Editor's Note: This is the first story of a six part series that compares Boone County public employee salaries with the salaries of those in counties of similar population.
MADISON - Through public records acquisitions, the Coal Valley News discovered that the Boone County Sheriff's Office position of Chief Deputy earns in excess of $10,000 more annually compared with the same position in several West Virginia counties of similar population.
According to westvirginia-demographics.com, Boone County's population is 23,236. According to public records requested from the Boone County Clerk, Chief Deputy Chad Barker earned a salary of $63,199.92 in 2018.
By comparison, Brooke County, with a population of 23,067, pays its chief deputy $49,157. Nicholas County, with a population of 25,896, pays the same employee $45,150 annually.
Neighboring Logan County, with a larger population of 34,428, pays its chief deputy an annual wage of $50,000.
Additionally, the Jackson County (population of 29,123) chief deputy makes $52,166 annually, and the Mason County (population of 27,000) chief deputy makes $51,730 annually.
In his first week of office in January 2013, Boone County Sheriff Randall White granted a nearly $10,000 annual raise to the position. Barker is White's son-in-law.
