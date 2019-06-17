WHITESVILLE — The Whitesville Town Council has taken an additional step toward taking control of dilapidated and/or abandoned structures within town limits by adopting a code that they believe will put more power in the hands of the town.
"We're hoping that this will give us some teeth that we haven't had before regarding these buildings," said Mayor Freddie Harless.
According to Councilman Matt Lively, by adopting the International Maintenance Code (2015 edition) outlined in the State of West Virginia code and governed by the West Virginia Fire Marshal's Office, the town can take more action than it was legally permitted to previously.
A license will be issued by the fire marshal's office to enforce the code.
"It allows us to write property maintenance violations," Lively said. "On an ordinance violation, we could only go so far. Once their drivers license was suspended we're done. With the code, it allows us to do some work to the property and place some liens on the property."
While Lively and the council acknowledged that this was one step, they are aware that having the money to take action would be another.
"The problem is that we have to come up with the money to do that and we're not counting on money from a lien that we will likely never get," he added. "But, what it does is that it gives us the the power to do it under state code and not be penalized. There are homes we can identify as uninhabitable and start the process to order them demolished. Once that happens it goes to circuit court and once that is awarded we can demolish it legally and a lien is placed on that property."
Lively is obtaining licensing to become the town's part-time code enforcement officer after completing the associated training.
Councilman and town judge Steven Morris added that while the town had to adopt the entire code, there is just one section they are particularly interested in.
"There is international mechanical code, international plumbing code, international fuel and gas code and one is property maintenance code," Morris said. "That is the only section of the state building code that we have someone certified to enforce. We have to adopt the entire state building code because it is a package deal."
An appeal board will be appointed in relation to the code adoption.
In other Town of Whitesville news, planning is underway for a celebration on Aug. 17 to recognize the 84th anniversary of Whitesville with a day filled with family-friendly events.
Additionally, a report from Police Chief Andrew White indicated that he has responded to calls for service six times for destruction of property, twice for breaking and entering and once for harassment in the first two weeks of June.
Whitesville City Council meets on the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the council's chambers at 39140 Coal River Road. For more information, call 304-854-2658.
