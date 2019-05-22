Tausha Nicole Dolin, 33, of Madison, was arrested by Boone County Sheriff's Office Cpl. K. McCarty and charged with grand larceny, fraudulent use of a credit card and possession with intent to deliver.
According to the incident report prepared by McCarty, a man claimed that an unidentified woman came to his house looking for a ride to the Family Dollar in Madison.
The man stated that, "I fell asleep and when I woke up I gave the female a ride to the Family Dollar in Danville."
The man claimed that when he arrived home, he noticed several items were missing from his house with the total value over $1,000.
A Premier Bank card and a Walmart credit card were among the missing items, along with a firearm.
McCarty followed up with Family Dollar and confirmed that the woman was in the store that day and obtained a receipt of the transaction with the last four digits of the card used matching that of one of the stolen cards.
According to the report, McCarty traveled to Mitchell's Trailer Park where he found Dolin carrying a backpack and a beach-style bag. McCarty asked Dolin if he could search them and she stated that, "Yeah, there is a gun in this bag."
The officer reportedly found the man's firearm, military ID and credit cards in the bags along with 1.7 grams of methamphetamine, three hydrocodone pills, seven blue Xanax pills and one tab of Suboxone.
As of CVN deadline, Dolin was being held in Southwestern Regional Jail with no bond posted on the jail's site.
Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at pperry@hdmediallc.com