WHITESVILLE - According to her co-workers, Doris Davis has a youthful energy that is contagious.
"She doesn't call off of work, she's dependable and she holds us all accountable," said Raleigh-Boone Medical Center Clinic manager Susan Grubbs, who has over three decades of service at the center.
Davis, 74, said she approaches her job today just as she did in the spring of 1965 when she reported for her first day of work in the laboratory. She has since become a licensed X-ray technician.
She was born in Virginia in 1945 and her family moved to Horse Creek when she was starting elementary school. She was raised by an aunt and an uncle. She was raised with two brothers and a sister.
She attended the since consolidated Marsh Fork High School.
"I graduated in 1963 and I went to Charleston Memorial Hospital for lab training and then went to Oak Hill Hospital for six months before the job here opened up," she said. "I live just eight miles from work. I started April 12, 1965."
Davis served as a lab technician for 35 years and was trained to be an X-ray technician before licensing was required. She is a licensed technician today.
She said that as a young woman, the sprawling building was a little intimidating.
"I remember seeing all of the doors and thinking that it was a little bit scary," she said. We had more doctors then and a visiting specialist every day of the week. Waylon Kincaid (PA) and I have worked together close to 20 years. He's my good friend. In the earlier years, I was close to (late) Dr. Loreto Santiago."
Her sense of humor is evident.
"I should own this building by now, but I don't," she said laughing.
Davis said that the hardest part about her journey and long tenure at the facility is those that she has lost, some while they were still employed at RBMC through the years.
"I've lost many that I cared a great deal about," she said. "With all of the good times, you also deal with the loss, too."
Loss is something that Davis has experienced. She lost her husband of 14 years in 1978 to cancer. Bill Davis left an impression on her life.
"That was hard," she said. There is nothing like a broken heart. It broke my heart when he passed away. When he was in the hospital they told me to go home and rest a little and come back. As soon as I got home, I got the call to come back now. I went back to the hospital and he waited for me. Then he was gone. It meant a lot that he waited for me."
She said that technology is an element of her work that she's had to adapt to.
"I appreciate technology and I do my best to keep an open mind and embrace it," she said. "We used to have to send X-ray film down to a developer and through a dryer and now the machine takes care of it. It is easy now compared to the way it was years ago."
She said her desire to remain at the medical center is based on being treated with respect, and she also cites the relationships she's built through the years.
"People become family to me," she said. "They've treated me well and I never had a desire to look elsewhere. I try to get along with everyone. I try to smile at everyone. Laughter is the best medicine. If you have a smile on your face, you have Jesus in your heart."
Davis said that walking through the facility can trigger memories from the 1960s, 1970s or 1980s.
"That most definitely happens," she said. "It can be good or bad because you always recall the patients you lost or a situation where someone was suffering. You also recall the good times. I enjoy that the most. You may see someone when they find out they have cancer. The good times involve the survival and the stories of happy endings."
She attributes her active lifestyle to her good health. Davis likes to go on cruises for vacations and she attributes positive thinking and the support of her partner (Larry) in life as her primary inspiration.
"Some is genetics but I don't smoke, I drink lots of water," she said. "I do my best to eat and drink healthy. I'm not always successful but I do my very best. I've had kidney stones and I suffered briefly with Bell's Palsy but beyond that, I've been healthy."
Davis said that she comes to the RBMC for care as a patient when she is sick.
"I do occasionally get sick," she said laughing.
She enjoys acquiring new collectibles including elephants and turtles. She collects miniatures of the animals from each island that she visits on her cruises. She marks and dates each item so that she knows where they came from.
Her musical tastes are wide but she says that rock and roll - particularly Elvis Presley - and Motown are her favorite genres of music.
Davis said that a party that was held by the center to recognize her service was special.
"It makes you feel special to be recognized in that way," she said. "It shows that they appreciate you. I appreciate them, too."
She said that she has no plans for retirement but she will listen to her body to know when the time is right. Given the chance, she would have skipped her career as a lab technician and became an X-ray technician from the beginning.
She enjoys driving in her red 1987 Corvette convertible that she purchased new. It has only 65,000 miles on it.
"Keep moving," she said. "I believe in that. I live by it. I have a lot to be thankful for. I thank the Lord for my health and my friends."
