MADISON - A Madison woman was charged with felony embezzlement and fraudulent use of a credit card in relation to the use of a company fuel card in her personal vehicle.
Jamie Elizabeth Mackey, 31, of Madison, was arrested by City of Madison Patrolman Trent Cook after an investigation by the officer.
According to the incident report, the manager of Rescare of Madison presented the officer with a statement of purchases made on the card since Dec. 12, 2019. The officer checked camera archives from Go Mart of Madison to find that a woman in a white Kia had used the card to purchase gasoline. He also recovered footage from Go Mart of Danville of the same woman fueling the same vehicle. A photo of the defendant and her vehicle was obtained through the video capture and identified as the employee in question.
Cook ran the tags of the vehicle to find the registration information for the 2011 Kia Optima. Since December, the card was used 24 times totaling $861.76. According to the report, the defendant also turned in her mileage for reimbursement totaling $697.25.
The report states that the complaint is based on statements and other information obtained by the Rescare staff.
As of CVN print deadline, Mackey was not being held in the West Virginia Regional Jail system.
