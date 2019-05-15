DANVILLE - A Danville woman faces four felony counts of possession with intent to deliver after she allegedly delivered oxycodone to a cooperating individual with the U.S. 119 Drug Task Force on Feb. 28.
Cecily Cooper, 29, of Danville, faces the charges after, according to the incident report completed by Cpl. J.R. Brewer, she completed a controlled purchase from the task force that was believed to be Oxycodone in exchange for U.S. currency.
As of CVN print deadline, Cooper was not held in the West Virginia Regional Jails and Correctional Facilities.
Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at pperry@hdmediallc.com or follow him on Twitter @philipdperry.