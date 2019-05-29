DANVILLE - A Seth woman faces charges after she was confronted by a homeowner while allegedly robbing their home.
Misty Dawn Fowler, 32, of Seth, was charged with burglary in relation to an incident that took place on May 8.
According to an incident report created by Danville Patrolman JB Marino, he arrived on the scene to find Fowler standing in the driveway surrounded by backpacks and the homeowner attempting to go through the items at 6659 Price Branch Road in Danville.
The report states that the homeowner does not live in the home but it is filled with items that belong to her family.
According to the report, Fowler was wearing clothing and jewelry that belonged to the family of the homeowner and she had clothing in her possession when Patrolman Marino arrived.
Also in the possession of the accused was a fishing knife, according to the report.
Fowler reportedly stated that she didn't know if anyone lived at the residence and that the door was unlocked. She was placed under arrest at 8:45 p.m.
The report states that a male accomplice would have a warrant issued for his arrest.
As of CVN deadline, Fowler was held at Southwestern Regional Jail on a $20,000 bond.
