Welcome back to Wrong Side of the Mountain, my column about what makes living in Boone County good or bad depending on your perspective.
I presume that by now, you all realize what a dark hole this county is in financially. With less than a month or so to go in the fiscal year, we're about $400,000 shy of meeting budget. But the real fear involves what comes next year, when the county will have to make up for a $2.5 million shortcoming. I've heard barbershop talk about how we got here but in my opinion, nothing that I've heard come out of anyone's mouth can encapsulate the cause of our fiscal collapse.
You can cite the loss of coal severance taxes, downward trends in local economy and the loss of coal jobs - and you'd be correct that each has contributed in some way. You can cite them, among others but you'd likely leave out one glaring item.
In my opinion, if you want to know the reason for our financial woes, just follow the money.
Any investigator, whether they are a forensic auditor or a beat cop in a town of 400 people, will tell you that if you follow the money, you'll find the source of the problem.
Throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, the coal industry gave this county a false sense of security, and we spent funds like a lottery winner at a roadside strip club. We didn't plan for the future. We didn't invest in infrastructure and today we are paying the price in the form of the Whitesville water debacle that we all hope has finally come to a painful ending thanks to American Water Company playing the role of savior.
As recently documented by the Coal Valley News, we paid outside consultants to come into our offices (perhaps remotely) and "advise" us on how to prepare a budget. We paid them over $450,000 over a 19-year span and that is just the two that I've unearthed. I have a feeling that there are more. I have a feeling I'll find them, too. I most certainly will share it with you.
You'd be astute to say that this isn't really a large sum of money; in fact, it's only $23,684 per year over that time period. That would certainly pay for a custodian that we had to lay off. It would prevent us from charging small community groups $25 to hold a support group meeting. It would also allow our kids to play a baseball game without asking for their respective teams to pay a fee for the use of the lights.
To me, even for-profit softball events like the Tom Dooley annual tournament held at Lick Creek Park should not have to pay the county for use of the facility, even though I'm told that the event brings in about $30,000 before expenses.
The Danville Hawks youth football team pays $500 annually for the use of the facilities at Scott High School. To the Hawks' credit, they give back in the form of donating another $300 to replace windows in the press box and $200 to clean the bleachers on the home and away side.
Back to county spending. Am I being petty? Only you can be the judge of that, dear reader. This is just a scratch-and-sniff sample of the bloated, ridiculous spending that has taken place over the last two decades.
Do we really need a fully loaded, $32,000 concession food trailer that -to my knowledge - has never or at best seldomly been used?
Did we really need to spend over $800,000 to a "security company" and $3,200 on a windshield for a county vehicle (more on that later)?
It is my belief that our county commissioners must step up and take control of this situation. They must not rely on anyone to inform them. They must educate themselves and dig and ask tough questions that make people uncomfortable.
Follow the money.
To summarize my long-winded point, Boone County can overcome this, but we have to live within our means, just like a household.
I'd love to go out and buy a mint 1971 Fender Precision bass guitar, but it isn't within my budget to drop $10,000 on a musical instrument. I'll use that money to take care of my family instead, because they are my priority.
I think that the most logical place to start slicing and dicing isn't in payroll. It lies in the vendors that we do business with, a barely-breathing parks and rec department and recycling department that can't support itself.
That would be a good start. Outside agencies that are non-essential to county government must support themselves.
Only time will tell if the amphitheater grant debacle (see story at coalvalleynews.com) will correct itself or if the county is going to get stuck with the bill after filing for more than one extension on the grant-related requirements. It certainly seems like we have more workers directed to the site and more concrete poured and ditches dug when an inspector from the state starts sniffing around the project to document our progress, which incrementally must meet requirements for the funding.
Vendors of Boone County need to be examined through the eye of a needle. Are we engaged in ridiculous service contracts that we do not need? Could our talented workforce be better utilized?
I've said before that we are top-heavy in some salaries compared to counties of the same size. Again, follow the money.
I'm searching high and low for who to support in upcoming elections for sheriff and county commission. Identifying candidates without personal agendas, a desire for building a political machine for the sake of control and idiotic rhetoric is like finding a perfectly grilled sirloin in a bag of household garbage.
We'll see who comes to the surface as that time approaches. It reminds me of that time I put a Snickers bar in the pool at Boy Scout camp when I was 13.
This wasn't my proudest moment as a Scout, but work with me here. I watched as campers fled in sheer terror, clawing and scratching their way to the sides of the pool, holding an arm out for someone - anyone - to pull them from the vicinity of
the harmless chocolate bar. Our county government is the pool. The chocolate bar represents an honest candidate who wants to make a change. I'll leave it up to you to figure out who the kids fleeing the pool are.
Until Boone County can identify the next phase of our mainstream economic future, we've got to tighten our belt and we have to identify streams of egregious spending. Perhaps our commissioners should learn to use our brand new transparency web site. Just follow the money.
Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at pperry@hdmediallc.com or follow him on Twitter @philipdperry.