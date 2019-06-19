PINEVILLE - The annual and always popular Visit Wyoming County Days weekend returns this year on June 21-23 with some of the same staples and some new twists.
The annual Visit Wyoming County Days Reception and Picnic will be held this year in Oceana. The event will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Gilliand Park.
"It is also a free pool day in Oceana and we hope to get people to come over and check out the vendors and the exhibits," Wyoming County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Christy Laxton said. "We will have free watermelon and water. We hope to get even more vendors involved."
The picnic will kick off at about 6 p.m. and will include food vendors, booth vendors, community booths and singing.
Raffle tickets will be given out at each event and at the reception for door prizes, which will be given out between 6 and 8 p.m.
To be entered to win the door prizes, your ticket(s) must be bought at the reception. The more events that you attend, the more chances you will get to win the door prize. You do not have to be present to win.
There will be other activities, including laser tag and virtual gaming.
Free helicopter rides will again be available but instead of flying over Pineville, the flights will now go over the nearly completed extension to the Coalfields Expressway.
The Army Corps of Engineers event at R.D. Bailey Lake has been postponed. The activities culminate what has been a year of planning.
"We actually started planning for this year right after Wyoming Days ended last year," Laxton said. "There is a lot of planning that goes into getting this done, and we really appreciate everyone who gave their time to make this possible."
Overnight stays are encouraged. Overnight camping at MOC, overnight camping at Pinnacle Creek Water'N Hole, Primitive camping at R.D. Bailey Lake, Twin Falls State Park cabin and room rental, Cow Shed Motel room rental, Trails lodging, Ole Lodging, Pinnacle ATV Lodging, J.E.M. Property rentals, WVMountainTrails.com and other overnight accommodations available all weekend.
Other recreational activities to enjoy: golf, Twin Falls Resort State Park and Clear Fork Valley golf courses; hiking, Twin Falls Resort State Park; ATV riding, Hatfield and McCoy Trail.
Here is a complete list of activities that will take place over the weekend.
Wyoming County Days
Friday, June 21
n 10 a.m.- 8 p.m: Sprint Open House - Cook Parkway, Oceana
n 2-6 p.m: Helicopter Rides over Coalfields Expressway - Mullens football field
n 5-6:30 p.m: Ghost Stories, Walking Tour of Courthouse and Castle Rock - Meet at Courthouse
n 6-8 p.m: Cornhole and Open Mic - Milam Creek Park
n Dusk: Family Fun Night with Movie, sponsored by Shentel - Milam Creek Park.
n Overnight accommodations at local hotels/motels
Saturday, June 22
n 7-9 a.m: Breakfast - MOC
n 8 a.m: Blood Pressure Checks by Mullens Fire Department - All day at MOC
n 8 a.m: Copperhead Poker Run - Registration at MOC
n 9-10 a.m: Register For Kayak Races - MOC
n 9 a.m.-6 p.m: Wyoming County Horsemen Association Horse Show - Broken Wheels Stable
n 10 a.m.-2 p.m: Hayrides - Twin Falls Resort State Park
n 10 a.m.-3 p.m: Road Angels Car Show - Gilliland Park, Oceana
n 10 a.m: Kayak Race, $50 prize for over-50, $50 prize for under-50 - MOC
n 10 a.m.-8 p.m: Spring Open House - Cook Parkway, Oceana
n noon-5 p.m: Free Pool Day at Gilliand Park Pool - Oceana
n 3 p.m: Guided Tours, uncharted trails -MOC
n 5 p.m.: Visit Wyoming County Days Reception and Picnic. Gilliland Park, Oceana
n 7-9 p.m: Free Music - MOC
n 8 p.m: Campfire, singing, S'mores, ghost and other stories - campfire circle at Twin Falls State Park
n Overnight accommodations at local hotel/motels, lodges and campground.
Sunday, June 23
n noon-5 p.m: Free Pool Day at Mullens City Pool
n 1-2 p.m: Registration for Pineville ATV Rides - Hatfield/McCoy Trail Pinnacle Creek Trailhead (if you need a trail pass).
n 2:30 p.m: Pineville ATV Ride will Leave the Hatfield/McCoy Pinnacle Creek Trailhead
n 2-4 p.m: Helicopter Rides over Coalfields Expressway - Mullens Football Field (backup day/second day).
n All day: Golf 18 holes for $18 (includes cart) - Twin Falls Resort State Park.