By LOGAN DARNELL
For the Coal Valley News
CHARLESTON - Following shutout losses for each team in their previous games, Van High (4-7) and Cross Lanes Christian (0-6) met for the second time in the 2019 season.
The first meeting resulted in a 7-5 victory for the Lady Bulldogs, which was their first of the season. Pitching for each team was senior Monica Bias for Van and freshman Elizabeth Witzke for Cross Lanes.
Following a three-up-three-down scenario for the Lady Dogs to open up the game, Cross Lanes Christian threatened early with three Lady Warriors recording base hits.
The threat would not come to pass, however, as the visitors made the right defensive plays to put the inning away.
At the top of the second inning, junior center fielder Kensley White and senior first baseman Hannah Brown each made it on base after one out. A strikeout on Bias made it a two-away at-bat for senior catcher Casey Belcher. After two pitches and a 1-1 count, Belcher hit a single that gave White and Brown the room to head for home.
With that, the Van Lady Bulldogs went up 2-0. Senior second baseman Jordyn Joseph swung for the third out.
Kensley White tallied her second hit of the game, this time joined by Monica Bias, who was pinched. Casey Belcher, with one ball and two strikes, hit a triple out to left field, which advanced the runners for two more RBIs and a 4-0 ballgame. In the fifth inning, junior shortstop Karlie LaFauci scored the solitary run in order to raise the score to 5-0, and two runs by her and junior double play Abby Sampson took the game to 7-0 in the sixth.
It was in the bottom of that inning, though, that mistakes began to pile up for the Boone County side. In the bottom of the sixth alone, the Lady Warriors scored six runs before Van could get out of the inning.
With a 7-6 score and little game to go, Hannah Brown would act as relief pitcher with much pressure over her.
The seventh inning arrived, where Hannah Brown and Monica Bias each hit, and Hannah Brown scored the run for 8-6. A strikeout on Belcher and two throws to get Joseph and Sampson out denied Van the chance for another insurance goal.
Lady Warriors sophomore center Charity Stepp was walked to lead off the bottom of the seventh. Junior third baseman Grace McCallister struck out, but was followed by a second walk for second baseman Megan Walker.
A single by double play Alissa Gibson advanced Stepp to home, and the score became 8-7. Brown struck out right fielder Jordan Gibson on a 2-2 count, before doing the same to left fielder Caitlin Quintrell to finish the game with a win for Van.
The Lady Bulldogs (5-8) play Hannan (0-7) at home at 5:30 p.m. on April 5. Cross Lanes Christian (0-7) travels to Tug Valley (8-1) at 5 p.m. on April 4.