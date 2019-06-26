Coal Valley News
St. ALBANS - After years of coming so close, the Boone Northern 9-11 year old baseball team defeated St. Albans All-Stars soundly in a double elimination tournament 16-1 and 26-0 to win the 9-11 year old West Virginia District 3 banner at Kirk field located in St. Albans.
In the first game, it appeared to be over in the first inning as Boone Northern scored 6 runs.
Boone Northern pitcher Brady Perdue held St. Albans in check as Boone Northern defeated St. Albans 16-1 in a game called after 3 innings due to Little League rules. Boone Northern was led in hitting by Luke Tagliente 2-2, Jaxson McCormick 2-2, Double, JonAaron Seacrist 1-1, Double, Elijah Jeffrey 1-1, Thomas Davis 1-1, Brady Perdue 1-1, Oliver Harless 1-1, Brayden Hamrick 1-2.
In the championship game Boone Northern pitcher Luke Tagliente pitched a perfect game that was halted after three innings due to the score of 26-0. Tagliente faced nine batters and struck out each one by throwing only 39 pitches.
Boone Northern was led in hitting by Chase Clendenin 2-3 Triple, Luke Tagliente 3-4, Ayden Seagraves 2-4, Lucas Elkins 2-4, and Elijah Jeffrey 2-2, Triple, Thomas Davis 1-1, Cash Plantz 1-2.
Coach Tagliente said winning this banner and advancing to the state tournament has been the goal at Boone Northern since 2016. In 2017 Boone Northern won 2 All-Star games against Hurricane and South Charleston. In 2018, Boone Northern won two All- Star games against Hurricane and Capital Midwest and lost to the state runner-up in South Charleston.
"This year when we started the 2019 season we discussed team goals and winning districts," Tagliente said.
The coach added that his 11-year-olds and 10-year-old Brady Perdue have been with him since coach pitch, so they believed in the goal.
"My 10-year-olds were on last season's team and they also have the determination to work toward our goal," he said. "The advantage of having a small district is that we get to take my regular season team to all-stars. Ten of my twelve players on the all-star roster were on my regular season team. So this group of boys have had success through their little league career. Going undefeated in the regular season in 2017 to winning 14 games this season says a lot about this group of boys. They believe that they can compete with the big districts. Our record over the years can prove it. Our team believes in hard work, team work and sportsmanship. This group of boys won the first-ever baseball banner in Boone Northern League history. This is a special group of boys."
As the team returned home, a parade was waiting for them at the top of Lens Creek Mountain with firetrucks, police and fans escorting them to the Boone Northern fields for a celebration and hanging of the banner.
Boone Northern will begin play in the State Little League Tournament July 13-15 in Shinnston, West Virginia.
The 2019 Boone Northern All-Star roster consists of seven 11-year-olds: Chase Clendenin, Thomas Davis, Lucas Elkins, Brayden Hamrick, Cash Plant, Ayden Seagraves, Luke Tagliente; four 10-year-olds: Oliver Harless, Elijah Jeffrey, Jaxson McCormick, Brady Perdue; and one 9-year-old JonAaron Seacrist. Boone Northern is managed by Tony Tagliente, and assistant coaches Ben Perdue and Josh Jeffrey.