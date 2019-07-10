Coal Valley News
BOONE COUNTY - The Boone Northern 8-9-10 Softball team won two games to advance to the District 3 Championship last week. Their first opponent was the defending state and regional champions Winfield.
The girls battled but came up short with a score of 4-3. Ava Sampson pitched and fanned 11 batters. She also went 3-3 at the plate. Isabella Urquidi went 2-4 both driving in runs for Boone.
This put Boone in the losers bracket, where the girls played Elk District and won with a score of 9-2.
The team brought the banner home on Thursday and are the District 3 Champions. They will play in Sophia on July 7 at 2 p.m. The team is managed by Justin Clendenin.
Team hitting/pitching
Isabella Urquidi 1-4, double, Ava Sampson 2-3 double, triple, and 2 RBIs, Savannah Drake 1-2, RBI, and Carter Plantz 1-3. Ava Sampson notched 15 and 14 strikeouts on the mound in two games. Karleigh Mooney 1-3, Ava Sampson 2-4, HR, 2RBIs, Isabella Urquidi 1-4, Savannah Drake 2-4, Carter Plantz 2-4.