MADISON - Peyton Brown and Aaron Adkins pitched Scott past Nitro in a highly competitive Cardinal Conference matchup in Madison on March 30 as the Skyhawks prevailed, 3-2.
Brown, who started the game, gave up two runs on six hits with five strikeouts over five innings to earn the win. Adkins closed the door on the Wildcats with a pair of scoreless frames to save the game for his teammate. He fanned four batters.
The Skyhawks were coming off of the high of a 12-1 win over Wayne where Nathan Kuhn had a no-hitter through five innings.
The Skyhawks had to fight to pull out the win over Nitro.
"It is very important for us to be in games like this as we move into the conference games in our schedule and the section and region, we will be playing games like this all the time," said Scott coach Brett Kuhn. "It is extremely important that we compete in low-scoring games like this. Our pitching has been nothing short of outstanding."
Carter Lyles got the Skyhawks on the board in the first inning with a sacrifice fly that pushed a runner home. In the third, Epling singled on an 0-2 count for an RBI and Nathan Kuhn mashed a deep sacrifice fly to right that gave Scott all the runs they would need as they leaned on Brown and Adkins to take care of business.
Mason Hamrick took the loss for Nitro, but he competed well for the Wildcats. He surrendered three runs on four hits over six innings while striking out four in the game.
Scott manufactured the runs they needed, as this game was not a slugfest. It was a chess match.
"We've attacked the strike zone and we've made defensive plays and I couldn't be happier with our pitching," Kuhn added. "We are a team that other teams aren't real comfortable about facing us right now. Scott is known to swing the sticks. We haven't hit as well as we are capable of but we have faced quality pitching recently. You have to give them credit. (Hamrick) was commanding the strike zone and we didn't walk much and we usually walk more than we strike out."
For Scott, Hunter Eplin had a double, Epling, Kuhn and Dakota Bowman all had hits. Isaac Casto went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Nitro. Scott will host George Washington on April 12.
NITRO: 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 - 2 8 3
SCOTT: 1 0 2 0 0 0 X - 3 4 2
