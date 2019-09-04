MEADOW BRIDGE - Van High opened its 2019 football campaign on the road at Meadow Bridge and after just a six point halftime deficit, the Bulldogs fell to the home team, 40-6.
Van's only score in the game came on a 75-yard scamper from Brady Green. The Wildcats (1-0) scored 20 points in the third quarter and 14 in the final frame to put the game away.
Van (0-1) could not contain a potent rushing attack from Meadow Bridge. Van's Kalen Booth completed 6-of-14 passes for 67 yards in his debut under center. Green, a freshman, completed 2-of-6 passes for 20 yards.
Van coach Steve "Foot" Price could not be reached by phone before CVN print deadline.
PASSING: Booth 6-of-14 for 67 yards , Green 2-of-6 for 20 yards.
RUSHING: David Stewart 15 rushes for 81 yards, Booth 8 rushes for 23 yards, Green 4 rushes for 81 yards.
RECEIVING: Stewart caught 4 passes for 59 yards and Booth 1 for 14.
DEFENSE: Hunter McMicken made 11 tackles and Slade Adams had 8. McMicken had a sack and Booth picked off 1 pass.
Van will travel to Liberty (Raleigh) on Sept. 6.
