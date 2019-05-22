By LOGAN DARNELL
For the Coal Valley News
CHARLESTON - Scott High and Sherman High track and field athletes attended the West Virginia State Meet at Laidley Field on Friday and Saturday.
The teams' representatives were made up of ranking performers at regionals the week prior, with both schools sending strong athletes to compete for state titles in several events. Brooke Burns of Scott High led the way with a first place and a runner-up finish.
Scott High School competed in the Class AA events. Burns, a senior, placed second in the girls' shot put, throwing 36-00, which was narrowly beaten by Pt. Pleasant freshman Addy Cottrill (36-02.75). Brooke Burns's biggest moment, however, came in the girls' discus throw. Burns threw a 132-01 to win the event in remarkable fashion.
Joined by her family, friends, teammates, and high school coaches afterward, Burns brought home a state championship for Scott High School.
Also in attendance was Marshall University track and field coach Matt Adams, who Burns is set to work with in college.
After the State Meet, Brooke Burns shared the exhilarating experience: "When I threw it, you can feel when it's a good throw, and it felt awesome. And when I saw where it landed, I thought, 'Yes!' And when I heard how far it actually went, I was just so excited, because I'd worked so long and so hard to get past 130."
Surpassing the 130-foot goal she had set at the beginning of the season was a happy and unforgettable moment for Burns in and of itself. When asked about having so many people close to her present at the meet, Burns said, "It was awesome to have so many people there that have supported me, because usually at track meets, you don't get that big of a crowd. To see everyone I loved there was awesome. It was a great feeling."
Burns' results in shot put and discus combined to rank Scott High School 10th in girls AA with a total of 18 points.
Sophomore Caleb Hughes placed 10th in the boys' 200-meter dash AA preliminaries with a time of 23.74. In the boys' long jump, Hughes jumped 18-08.25 to place 14th.
In the Class A girls' 4x200 meter relay event, the Tide team made up of juniors Haley Ceravolo and Allycia Governor and sophomores Brayley Murphy and Caraline Nelson placed 14th. They clocked in at a time of 1:58.67. Caraline Nelson additionally ranked 12th in the girls' long jump event, recording a distance of 14-07.5.
Elijah Edie placed 6th in the Class A boys' 100-meter dash finals. The sophomore finished the finals with a time of 11.71. In the 400-meter dash, junior Brian Busby clocked in at 53.90 to rank 13th.
Sherman High Seniors Tommy Harper and Ian Beller each ranked in the top 16 of the boys' shot put and the discus throw. In shot put, Harper threw a distance of 37-03.5 to place 13th, and Beller placed 3rd with a distance of 45-06.25. Beller threw 108-08 in the discus event to place 14th. Tommy Harper beat his 2018 state title-winning distance of 146-11 with a new distance of 149-09, but Doddridge County's James Cole took the event by throwing 150-03. Cole was runner-up in the event in the previous year.
The Sherman 4x100 meter relay team, made up of Edie, sophomore David Atkins, freshman Colby Buzzard, and junior Trey Belcher, ranked 14th with a time of 46.93. In the 4x200, Sherman's team of Belcher, Buzzard, Busby, and freshman Dalton Rollo ranked 12th with a time of 1:39.88.
In solo boys' events, Dalton Rollo jumped a height of 5-08 to place 9th in the high jump. Elijah Edie jumped a distance of 19-09.25 in the long jump to place 5th.
Sherman's boys' team worked hard to rank 10th among Class A schools, accumulating 17 points over all events.