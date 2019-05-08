In the 36 events between boys and girls, Scott enjoyed 20 top-10 finishes and two championships for senior Brook Burns.
Burns threw a distance of 124-08 to take the crown in girls' discus, and won first in shot put with a distance of 35-09. Her sister, freshman Anna Burns, placed fourth in shot put with a distance of 28-03.
Sophomore Lilly Bias placed third in the girls' 400-meter dash with a time of 1:06.91. Bias worked together with fellow sophomores Megan Epling and Jenna Handley, as well as junior Bianca Wilson, to place fifth in the 4x100-meter relay.
In the boys' events, sophomore Caleb Hughes ranked fourth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.96. Hughes also placed sixth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.38.
With a time of 57.94, sophomore Harrison Parsons placed sixth in the boys' 400-meter dash.
Parsons, Hughes, junior Gage Matthews and freshman Isaac Doss ranked fifth in the 4x100-meter relay.
Finally, Caleb Hughes placed fourth in the boys long jump, recording a distance of 17-08.75.
Scott's girls team ranked fifth overall, while the boys ranked ninth.
The team has improved its numbers over the year and managed to compete thanks to hard work of both coaches and students.
Scott High track and field returns to Winfield for Regionals at 4 p.m. on May 10.