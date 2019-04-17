NAUGATUCK - The Tug Valley Lady Panthers picked up another win over Class AA competition on Friday night as they defeated the Scott Lady Skyhawks by a final score of 7-4 at the Tug Valley High School softball field.
The visiting Skyhawks got the scoring started and took the lead at 1-0 in the top of the first inning, but the Lady Panthers responded in the bottom of the inning and plated two runs to take a 2-1 lead.
After an Autumn Hall single to lead off the inning, two straight hit-by-pitches loaded the bases for sophomore Courtney Wellman, who delivered a clutch RBI single.
Freshman Emily Hatfield would then scurry home on a passed ball to score the second run.
In the bottom of the third inning, Caylee Akers slashed a one-out single, which was followed by another RBI base knock from Wellman, this time a double, to make the score 3-1 TV.
In the fourth inning, Jayden Elkins for Scott would lead off the inning with a solo home run to bring the score to 3-2, but the Lady Panthers would respond by pushing two runs across in their turn at bat as they extended the lead to 5-2.
Sophomore center fielder Alyssa Newsome had the big hit in the inning, a two-run single that scored Kaitlyn Copley and Hannah Hopkins, who had reached on a walk and a single, respectively.
Scott would add another run in the ensuing fifth inning as pitcher Kailey Freeman helped her own cause by singling home Kameron Craddock to make it a two-run game at 5-3.
But the Lady Panthers answered again in the bottom of the inning as Wellman started off the inning with a single and scored on a sac fly by Copley to push the lead back to three at 6-3.
They would add one more run for safe measure in the bottom of the sixth inning as Autumn Hall would crush a double and then score on a two-out double by Akers to make the score 7-3.
Scott would add a run in the top of the seventh on an Emily Scott RBI double, but Hall would close the game out and secure the three-run win.
Hall was also the winning pitcher for the Lady Panthers as she threw the complete game and only gave up three runs, two earned, on five hits, while striking out 14 batters and only walking one.
Freeman took the loss for Scott as she pitched 6 innings of 7-run ball and gave up 10 hits while only striking out 2 batters. She also hit 3 batters and walked 1.
Wellman led Tug Valley with a three-hit effort and also drove in two runs. Hall and Akers each added a pair of hits while Newsome had the clutch RBI single. Farley and Hopkins rounded out the hitting for TVHS with a single apiece.
Elkins led Scott at the plate with two hits, including the solo home runs in the fourth inning. Scott also had two hits, while Craddock and Freeman had the only other hits on the night for the Lady Hawks as the freshman Hall for Tug Valley limited their bats all game long.
The two wins for Tug Valley sees their season record improve to 12-5, while Scott fell to 5-6.
The Lady Panthers are back in action on Monday at rival Mingo Central, and then again on Tuesday at home against Belfry.
Score by Innings
SHS: 1 0 0 1 1 0 1 - 4
TVHS: 2 0 1 2 1 1 x - 7
