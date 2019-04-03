SETH - J.T. Hensley struck out 17 Bison hitters and teammate Layne Daniel blasted a 3-run homer to lead Sherman to a 4-2 win at Seth over Buffalo High School.
While Hensley provided a dominating performance from the mound, Buffalo struck first in the opening frame when they drove in a pair of runs with a single, but Sherman (5-2) responded with two men on in the bottom of the inning as Daniel gave the Tide a 3-2 lead with a mammoth blast that served as his first dinger of the season. Sherman added an unearned run in the third to complete the scoring on the day for both teams and Hensley took over the game from the bump.
Buffalo (3-2) kept the game close thanks to a good outing from hurler Jakob Smith, who threw four innings, allowing four hits and four runs while striking out five and walking zero. The home run to Daniel spoiled what could have been a stellar outing.
Hensley is 3-1 through four games with 52 strikeouts versus only versus only seven walks and has a 2.0 ERA in the early season. The CVN co-player of the year last season has been dominating in the early games in 2019.
Davy Jarrell, Noah Bogs and Carter Dunfee also laced hits for the Tide. Smith went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Buffalo.
Sherman will host Tolsia on April 4 before traveling to Clay County on April 5. The Tide will travel to cross-county rival Scott on April 8 in an attempt to avenge their only loss of the season to the Skyhawks.
Score by innings
Buffalo: 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 4
Sherman: 3 0 1 0 0 0 X 4 5 1
Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at pperry@hdmediallc.com or follow him @philipdperry on Twitter.